'The Witcher' Fans Have Doubts About Liam Hemsworth Living up to Henry Cavill

Netflix announced some shocking news on Saturday that has fans of The Witcher devastated. The show's star Henry Cavill has decided to leave the production, meaning the titular main character will be recast. Starting in Season 4, Geralt of Rivia will be played by actor Liam Hemsworth instead.

The news that Geralt would be recast caught fans completely off guard, and many actually believed it was a joke at first. Cavill has been a huge fan of The Witcher franchise for years, and his personal love for the material has become a bit of a meme online in and of itself. Netflix and Cavill did not explain this parting of ways, leaving plenty of room for fans to speculate. Many shared their suspicions, including the possibility that Cavill's recent return to the DCEU is related.

Cavill will be replaced by Hemsworth, which most fans did not seem to take as a comfort. No matter who replaced him, fans likely would have been heartbroken. The Witcher has been plotted out for seven seasons, meaning that in the end, Cavill will have starred in less than half of it.

The Witcher Season 3 is slated to premiere in the summer of 2023 on Netflix. Season 4 is not yet in production. Here's a look at how fans are reacting to the news of Cavill's departure.