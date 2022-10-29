Liam Hemsworth Speaks out After Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' Decision

Liam Hemsworth has spoken out about being cast as The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia ahead of its fourth season. Netflix announced Saturday that Henry Cavill would depart the fantasy series after three seasons as the main character, with Hemsworth taking over the role. According to the actor, he is thrilled to be stepping into Geralt's shoes. "As a Witcher fan, I'm over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he wrote in an Oct. 29 Instagram post. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honored that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world." Hemsworth is most famous for playing Gale in the Hunger Games franchise and recently worked on Arkansas, Killerman, and Isn't It Romantic.

For his part, Cavill also issued a statement concerning his exit and decision to "pass the torch" to Hemsworth. "My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," he said in an official release. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men."

The casting change was reportedly necessary due to Cavill's return to DC films as Superman, which the recently released Black Adam teased with a mid-credits cameo. He will appear alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes 2, which streams Nov. 4 on Netflix. In the Hollywood Reporter's November 2021 cover story, Cavill said that he aimed to follow through with The Witcher series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's intention to have the show last at least seven seasons. "Absolutely," he replied regarding staying with the series. "As long as we can keep telling great stories which honor Sapkowski's work." A third season is scheduled for release in 2023, while The Witcher: Blood Origin, a prequel series set for release on Netflix, will air on Dec. 25 and stars Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, and Minnie Driver.