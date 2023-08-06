'The Witcher': Henry Cavill's Final Scene Revealed

The Witcher Season 3 is over and with it, Henry Cavill's run as Geralt of Rivia. The actor stepped back from his role as the hero of this franchise, and as promised, he said goodbye with a truly epic scene. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Witcher Season 3 ahead!

The Witcher crammed a lot of twists and turns into Season 3, but it ends with Geralt setting off on a quest to find and rescue Ciri (Freya Allan) once again. At the start of Season 3, Episode 8, "The Cost of Chaos," Geralt is in the mystical Brokilon forest recovering slowly from his battle with Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu). He is slowly joined by friends and allies, including Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) who heals him and sees him off on his quest. His final scene starts at around the 52-minute mark of the episode, and finds Geralt, Jaskier (Joey Batey) and Milva (Meng'er Zhang) encountering their first obstacle on the road: a road block set up by corrupt Nilfgaardian soldiers.

At first, Geralt grits his teeth and acquiesces to the guards, even paying a hefty bribe to get past them. However, before they get out of earshot Geralt hears the guards harassing a young a girl and stealing her doll. He turns around to confront them, and what follows is a battle as epic as any we've ever seen on The Witcher – Geralt picks a fight with heavily armed and armored men while he himself is completely unarmed. He kills them and expertly uses their own weapons against them until Jaskier throws him his sword, and Milva arrives in the nick of time with three well-placed arrows to end the fight.

The scene is punctuated with the Season 3 framing device of Yennefer reading a letter to Geralt in voice-over. She acknowledges his abiding sadness and existential dread, noting that they are kindred spirits in many ways. She also affirms her belief in him and their commitment to rescuing Ciri and protecting the world from the worst evils they know about. In the end, Geralt returns the doll to the young girl and sets off into the sunset with Jaskier and Milva, all on horses stolen from the dead Nilfgaardian soldiers.

When we next see Geralt in The Witcher Season 4, he will be played by actor Liam Hemsworth instead. Netflix has already ordered that season but it's not clear if work on it has begun or when we might see the transition in action. For now, The Witcher Season 3 is streaming in its entirety.