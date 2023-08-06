'The Witcher' Fans Furious on How Henry Cavill's Final Episodes Played Out

The Witcher Season 3 has been out for over a week now and fans are beginning to share their unfiltered thoughts on social media. Of course, the season had a lot to live up to since fans knew it would be the last one where Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia. Unsurprisingly, many commenters feel it fell short.

Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Witcher Season 3 ahead! The Witcher Saga is unique among fantasy franchises for many reasons, all of which play a part on its active fandom and the kinds of critiques it gets online. The story began as an epic fantasy novel series written in Polish and was not translated into English until years later when it became a successful video game franchise as well. The Netflix original series takes some creative liberties, diverting from both the source material and the games. Many fans condemn it for making changes, and Cavill has sometimes criticized it himself.

That has clearly colored the way fans feel about this new season and led to some presumptions about how the show is made. For many, Cavill was the heart and soul of the show and it will never be the same without him. Even for a show taking less criticism than this one, recasting the lead role after three seasons would be a difficult task.

Still, it's worth keeping in mind that all adaptations make changes from the source material in one way or another, and The Witcher is not the first to disappoint a vocal fanbase. With that in mind, here's a look at how this particular conversation has played out in the last week or so.