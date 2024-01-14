The Witcher Season 4 will feature legendary actor Laurence Fishburne in the role of Regis. The Netflix original series already has a big casting shakeup coming in the new season, but this is the first we've heard about this fan-favorite character. There's no word yet on when Season 4 will premiere.

Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy is a character first introduced in the sixth book in The Witcher Saga, Baptism of Fire, by author Andrzej Sapkowski. He is a barber-surgeon working in the city of Dillingen, though Geralt quickly notices that he knows much more about various subjects than a typical barber-surgeon should. This mysterious character becomes important to the story, and he became a particular fan-favorite in the video games from CD Projekt Red. Fishburne's experience with other sly yet dignified characters will be perfect for this role.

This just in: Laurence Fishburne will be joining #TheWitcher family. Here's everything you need to know about the news and what’s to come in Season 4: https://t.co/yudFLIJxMf pic.twitter.com/RZd31bCigp — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) January 12, 2024

The Witcher Season 4 will be a major turning point for the series as it will re-cast one of its main characters, Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher himself has been played by Henry Cavill up until now, but since Cavill left the role at the end of Season 3, Geralt will now be played by actor Liam Hemsworth. He will join stars Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allen as Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

The Witcher is an adaptation of Sapkowski's short stories and novels, published between 1990 and 1999 in Polish, then translated into English between 2007 and 2017. A stand-alone follow-up novel, Season of Storms, was published in 2013 in Polish, but it is not clear if the TV show will touch on that story. The main saga is about Geralt finding an unlikely friend in Jaskier, an unlikely lover in Yennefer and an unlikely surrogate daughter in Ciri.

The Witcher streaming series has taken a lot of criticism for the ways it has deviated from the source material – though in many cases, the social media commentary on these changes has not been accurate. However, as far as pacing goes it's true that the show is approaching some things out of order and abbreviating some events or subplots where necessary. That may become even more true this season since one report claims the show is ending soon. Netflix has renewed The Witcher through Season 5, but anonymously mous osurces told Redanian Intelligence that Season 5 would be the series' end.

The pacing and structure of Season 4 should be a strong hint about whether or not this is true. The Witcher Season 4 is in pre-production now. Seasons 1 through 3 are straeming on Netflix along with two spinoffs. Sapkowski's novels are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.