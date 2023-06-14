'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 New Teaser Images Show Perrin's Wild Side

Prime Video unexpectedly released new teaser images for The Wheel of Time Season 2 on Wednesday, giving fans a look at some of the major action coming our way. Front and center was a photo of Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) holding a shield and with blood spattered on his face. His yellow-colored eyes hint at what is coming for his character.

The Wheel of Time hit hard when it premiered in 2021 and since then fans have been desperate for news on new episodes. Prime Video recently confirmed that Season 2 will premiere on Friday, Sept. 1, and since then excitement has been reaching a fever pitch online. That also means speculation and fan theories are back on the timeline, and many fans are focused on Perrin. From the looks of it, his story will have some of the biggest changes from the books and fans are divided over whether that will suit this new format.

It isn't over yet – in fact, it's just a beginning. Check out new images from #TheWheelOfTime S2 now! pic.twitter.com/kliYtVPvrg — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) June 14, 2023

The Wheel of Time is an adaptation of a novel series with 14 volumes plus on prequel novel, so even by the standards of other epic fantasy adaptations, this one will be difficult to do on screen. Back in 2021, executive producer Marigo Kehoe told PopCulture.com that she could see the show making some big changes from the books, and likely telling the whole story in no more than 10 seasons – if they were given the chance. Ahead of Season 2, showrunner Rafe Judkins announced on social media that Season 2 would go beyond the second book in the series, adapting material from book three and possibly beyond.

Still, fans have been surprised to see the trailers and teaser images where Perrin is in places and with people that he did not get to in the second or third book. Many are holding their breath to see how this new take on the story unfolds, fearful that it will not do justice to the source material.

Doubts aside, The Wheel of Time certainly earned the benefit of the doubt in Season 1. The show brought author Robert Jordan's sprawling fantasy world to life and gave its characters the on-screen treatment they deserve. Although it is a newcomer to the field of screen adaptations, it stands shoulder-to-shoulder with franchises like Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings and The Witcher already.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 premieres on Friday, Sept. 1 on Prime Video. Season 1 is streaming there now, an the novels are available in print, digital and audiobook formats.