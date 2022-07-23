Prime Video Makes Decision on 'Wheel of Time' Season 3 Before Season 2 Even Airs

It's been a big week for fantasy adaptations at San Diego Comic-Con, including Amazon Prime Video's Wheel of Time. While House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power and Dungeons & Dragons may have had show-stopping trailers, The Wheel of Time showed how a little could go a long way. The series announced a preemptive renewal at SDCC and dropped a behind-the-scenes video.

Comic-Con hosted a Wheel of Time panel on Thursday, and the big news was the Season 3 renewal. The series premiered last fall with a successful Season 1, and Season 2 is in the works now. Although it hasn't aired yet and doesn't even seem to be close, Prime Video has already renewed the series for yet another installment. Showrunner Rafe Judkins delivered the happy news to fans.

Their journeys are far from over. Get a behind the scenes look at #TheWheelOfTime season 2. pic.twitter.com/K3IVCyMOw3 — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) July 21, 2022

"I'm so thrilled that we'll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time," he said. "The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I've been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

The Wheel of Time is an adaptation of a novel series by the same name written by Robert Jordan and published from 1990 to 2013. It consists of 14 novels and one prequel novel, and Judkins was referencing the fourth book in the series, The Shadow Rising. This indicates that the series will continue to restructure the plot in Season 2, covering the events of the first three books by Season 3 when events from The Shadow Rising will begin to take place.

The series is set in one of the most fleshed out and unique fantasy worlds in the genre, which does not draw too specifically on medieval Europe or any other particular historical setting. It is about a group of young people from a remote, isolated village who find themselves drawn into the plots of powerful magic-wielders, queens, crusading armies and agents of the ultimate evil. It stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, an Aes Sedai sorceress who believes she can help guide this group to fulfill its destiny.

The Wheel of Time Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. Season 2 does not have an official release date yet. All 15 books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.