'Wheel of Time' Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed at Prime Video

The Wheel of Time Season 2 finally has a premiere date – Sept. 1 on Prime Video. The epic fantasy series debuted in 2021 to a lot of fanfare but news on the second installment has been slow for an impatient fandom. Social media filled with celebration on Wednesday, when Amazon published first look photos at the new season.

The Wheel of Time is an adaptation of the fantasy novel series of the same name by Robert Jordan, published between 1990 and 2013. It is often praised for its incredibly detailed, fleshed-out world with numerous diverse cultures and huge cast of characters. The TV attempts to translate that scale to the screen, and Season 1 was generally praised as a success. Going into Season 2, fans are on the lookout for new character introductions as well as the ripple effects of changes made in the first installment.

The photos inevitably highlight one of the biggest changes – recasting the character Mat Cauthon. The role was played by actor Barney Harris in Season 1 and his abrupt departure from the production forced some last minute restructuring to the story. In Season 2, Mat will be played by Dónal Finn who looks the part in Wednesday's new photos. Fans hope that Finn will pick up Mat's story where Harris left off but steer it back towards the source material if possible.

The other photos show many of the characters we've already met back in action, including Rosamund Pike as the sorceress Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as the magically-enhanced warrior Lan Mondragoran, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Hammed Animashuan as Loial, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara and Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor. We also get our first look at Ayoola Smart in her role as the fan-favorite character Aviendha and a striking image of the masked people of Seanchan gathered with "The Dark One" (Fares Fares).

Right off the bat, some fans questioned why Perrin was pictured with Aviendha, unsure of how the adaptation would get these two together so quickly. The show has already remixed the chronology of the books heavily, which is inevitable since The Wheel of Time spans 14 books, some of which have slow-burning side plots that are not universally beloved. Still, this change already has some fans dubious of the new season, wondering how far the show will stray from its source material.

The Wheel of Time Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video, and Season 2 will premiere on Sept. 1. In the meantime, The novels are available in print, digital and audiobook formats.