Who Is Snoop Dogg's Wife? Meet Shante Broadus

Since the 90s, critics of hip-hop could argue that the genre has been rooted in sexism and misogynism. Publicists and labels have historically preferred male rappers to have a playboy image, with the idea of marriage and a nuclear family with children playing in the background. But one figure whose wife, Shante Broadus, and kids have been part of his image from nearly the beginning of his career is Snoop Dogg. Their love story spans decades, with the two first crossing paths during their high school years in Long Beach, California. They even attended prom together. Shante has been with the West Coast icon since his rap ambitions were just that. But it would take nearly a decade of dating before they tied the knot in 1997. They wed at a Ritz Carlton Hotel in California. They'd already had two sons when they walked down the aisle. Their sons Corde' and Cordell were born in 1994 and 1997, respectively. Their daughter, Cori, was born in 1999. But their marriage hasn't been without hiccups.

In 2004, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper filed for divorce. TODAY.com reported at the time that he cited irreconcilable differences and hoped to resolve the matter privately and amicably. They quickly reconciled, and renewed their vows in 2008, which was captured for their reality series, Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood. The show aired for two seasons on USA and chronicled his marital and family life. Shante focused on motherhood, and curating their home, while Snoop worked.

Of their split, Snoop eventually told PEOPLE, "I thought I was the man, and I was willing to give up what I had at home for that, until I realized that what I had at home was irreplaceable," he said in 2007. He said their children was partially motivation for him to get his act together. "I had kids with my wife because I wanted to be with my wife. And those three babies are all wanted, and I wanted to be with them," he added.

But Shante refuses to play just a doting wife to a superstar. She's an entrepreneur, starting Boss Lady Entertainment, a music management company, in 2008. According to PEOPLE, under the company, she's helped to produce movies and television series, including Snoop's 2012 documentary, Reincarnated.

Nowadays, Shante is a proud grandmother. She also spends tons of time with her other celebrity friends, and chronicles her fun on her social media.