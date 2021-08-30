Major Update on 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3

✖

In a new Instagram video, the cast of Netflix's Umbrella Academy has confirmed that they've wrapped filming for season three. The sci-fi show about the superpowered Hargreeve family is based on the Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and has become a hit for the streaming service. Showrunner Steve Blackman shared the video of the cast on his Instagram, and from the sounds of things, it could be the best season yet.

Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, David Castañeda, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore, who all make appearances in the video to let fans know that season three has wrapped filming. "I’m stoked ‘cause I can’t wait for you to see it and sad because I’ll miss everybody," Page explains in the video. "I don’t think the world’s ready for this," Raver-Lampman promises. "I think it’s our best season yet."

The series follows Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five, who, years after no explanation being born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy and subsequently adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death. Season 1 found the Umbrella Academy attempting to prevent an apocalypse, with Season 2 finding the characters scattered across time and attempting to reunite as they again attempted to put an end to doomsday before it could happen.

Season three began filming in February, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see what happens to the complex heroes. Before the official renewal, Blackman told Collider that he already had plenty of ideas for a potential third season. "If we're lucky enough to get a Season 3, I know what it is. I already have a plan for it, in my mind. I know the beginning, middle and end of Season 3. I know it’s going to be a very challenging season for them," he teased. "Clearly, the Umbrella Academy is no more and their brother, who should be deceased, is standing right in front of them. So, I think there are going to be some changes. And Hargreeves, who should be dead, is alive. I don't want to give anything away, but it will be obviously be a fun and tragic season, for them to understand what’s happening and how it came to be."