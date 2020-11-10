'The Umbrella Academy' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

✖

The super-powered Hargreeves siblings are headed back to Netflix for another season. On Tuesday, Netflix officially renewed the The Umbrella Academy for Season 3. The third season, just like the first two seasons, will consist of 10 hour-long episodes, production on which is scheduled to kick off in February 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources have claimed that the renewal was a given as the show was rumored to have scored a two-year renewal following its strong debut back in February of 2019. Although the streaming giant doesn’t typically release viewership data, it 45 million member households worldwide watched at least 70% of one episode of the freshman season. Season 2 proved just as successful, topping Nielsen's weekly streaming charts for the week of Aug. 3-9. That data also showed that U.S. viewers watched more than 3 billion minutes of Umbrella Academy's first two seasons.

Oh my god! We're back! Again! It's official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February pic.twitter.com/tZxyezzCOc — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) November 10, 2020

Based on the popular, Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way, the series follows Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five, who, years after no explanation being born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy and subsequently adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, reunite to solve the mystery of their father’s death. Season 1 found the Umbrella Academy attempting to prevent an apocalypse, with Season 2 finding the characters scattered across time and attempting to reunite as they again attempted to put an end to doomsday before it could happen.

Speaking with PopCulture.com in October, series star Cameron Britton, who portrays Hazel, said that while he was unsure if the series would be picked up for another season, he would "love" to come back to the show to reprise the fan-favorite character. Although it is unknown if Britton will return – his character's fate took a turn for the worst – showrunner Steve Blackman told Collider that he already had plenty of ideas for a potential third season.

"If we're lucky enough to get a Season 3, I know what it is. I already have a plan for it, in my mind. I know the beginning, middle and end of Season 3. I know it’s going to be a very challenging season for them," he teased. "Clearly, the Umbrella Academy is no more and their brother, who should be deceased, is standing right in front of them. So, I think there are going to be some changes. And Hargreeves, who should be dead, is alive. I don't want to give anything away, but it will be obviously be a fun and tragic season, for them to understand what’s happening and how it came to be."

The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore, all of whom will return for Season 3. The first two seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.