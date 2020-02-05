Justin Timberlake Attends Wife Jessica Biel’s Premiere for ‘The Sinner’ Season 3

Justin Timberlake showed up to support his wife Jessica Biel at the Season 3 premiere of her TV series The Sinner and despite the Alisha Wainwright scandal that happened two months ago, the sweet pair seemed happier than ever. While Biel walked the blue carpet at The London Hotel in West Hollywood alone for the cameras, her husband was right by her side after she entered the venue. Instead, she posed alongside her co-stars Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman. According to Entertainment Tonight, both were seen showing affection towards each other inside, Timberlake was even said to have rubbed her back several times throughout the night.

It was just a few months ago that Timberlake was seen in New Orleans with his co-stars of the film Palmer, including Alisha Wainwright, and was caught getting a little too cozy with Wainwright. Since then, those close to the couple say they’ve been working through things to put themselves in a better place but it was no secret that Biel was upset with him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their evening together celebrating Biel’s new show, comes just a few days after the “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” singer turned 39, and his wife took to social media to show her love and support for him.

One source revealed to the outlet that the couple are “in a very good place” at the moment and have been spending some quality time with one another to help get things back on track.

“After Justin was spotted holding hands with his co-star, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much-needed quality time together,” the insider said. “Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him.”

“The couple has put everything past them and has moved on,” the source added.

Timberlake was seen holding hands with Wainwright, while her hand was on his thigh. Onlookers noticed and decided to snap photos of what was going on. At the time, sources were coming forward confessing that the two were nothing more than just friends and that nothing had happened, but fans speculated for a while.