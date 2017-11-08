‘The Ranch’ Has a New Release Date and Netflix Fans Can’t Contain Themselves

On Tuesday, Netflix finally unveiled the release date for Part 4 of its original multi-cam sitcom, The Ranch.

Stars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson recorded a video for the streaming service, talking about the new fad of “Binge Racing,” where fans watch entire Netflix seasons in one day. During the video, the actors revealed that the new season of The Ranch would debut on December 15.

Fans of the series have been long-wondering when the new season would premiere. Now that the release date is out in the open, they can’t get enough.

Check out some of the best fan reactions to the news:

Gifs Galore!

Too Much Excitement

I can’t wait ❤❤❤❤ — fabi (@heartkunis) October 17, 2017

Omg, yay!!!! — Tonya E. Hernandez (@Tdez32) October 18, 2017

YASS! Can’t wait?????? — Tyler Parker (@Tj09parker) October 17, 2017

@theranchnetflix ??❤❤?? Love this show!! — Cara R Cunningham (@cararcunningham) October 17, 2017

Already Making Binging Plans

Goal for this season: DO NOT RUSH THROUGH IT ??? — Shaley (@shaleynicole21) October 18, 2017

@therealJB9 I’ll see you December 15th — Chris Calabrese (@brese1993) October 17, 2017