‘The Ranch’ Has a New Release Date and Netflix Fans Can’t Contain Themselves

On Tuesday, Netflix finally unveiled the release date for Part 4 of its original multi-cam sitcom, The Ranch.
December 15th – #TheRanch Part 4 comes to #Netflix, and the #BingeRace begins. pic.twitter.com/M6rHRE2JFQ— The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) October 17, 2017
Stars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson recorded a video for the streaming service, talking about the new fad of “Binge Racing,” where fans watch entire Netflix seasons in one day. During the video, the actors revealed that the new season of The Ranch would debut on December 15.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Fans of the series have been long-wondering when the new season would premiere. Now that the release date is out in the open, they can’t get enough.
Check out some of the best fan reactions to the news:
Gifs Galore!
October 17, 2017
October 17, 2017
October 17, 2017
Too Much Excitement
I can’t wait ❤❤❤❤— fabi (@heartkunis) October 17, 2017
Omg, yay!!!!— Tonya E. Hernandez (@Tdez32) October 18, 2017
YASS! Can’t wait??????— Tyler Parker (@Tj09parker) October 17, 2017
@theranchnetflix ??❤❤?? Love this show!!— Cara R Cunningham (@cararcunningham) October 17, 2017
Already Making Binging Plans
Goal for this season: DO NOT RUSH THROUGH IT ???— Shaley (@shaleynicole21) October 18, 2017
@therealJB9 I’ll see you December 15th— Chris Calabrese (@brese1993) October 17, 2017
Taking the 15th off to buy whiskey, beer, and binge. Taking the 16th off to sleep ?? #theranch #bingerace— Dee Cubed (@deecubed) October 17, 2017