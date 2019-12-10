‘The Ranch’ Part 8 Release Date Revealed, But Fans Have Mixed Feelings on the Show Ending

Netflix finally announced on Monday that The Ranch Part 8, the last batch of episodes for the Ashton Kutcher-starring series, will be released on Friday, Jan. 24. Fans of the long-running Netflix series had mixed feelings, knowing the show will be ending so soon. The series debuted in April 2016 and weathered a major controversy when Jordan Masterson was fired.

“The Ranch is coming to an end, but not just yet,” Kutcher revealed on Twitter. “We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 later this year… and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!!”

The actor included a photo with his co-stars, Sam Elliott, Dax Shepard and Elisha Cuthbert. Once the news broke, fans took to social media to mourn its ending. At least, as one fan pointed out, Netflix has no plans to remove the show after it ends.

“I love this show. I don’t want to see it go. Well always reruns,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

“Sorry to hear that,” another wrote. “Best show , don’t take it away please,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

“Please don’t end!! We need Rooster to come back!” another fan wrote, referring to the character Masterson played.

“I’m not happy about this. It’s a great show. All the good showed keep going away,” another chimed in on Instagram.

The Ranch debuted in 2016, and centers on the Bennett family. Kutcher starred as Cole Bennett, who returned to his family’s Colorado ranch at the beginning to reconnect with his family. Masterson, who previously worked with Kutcher on That 70’s Show, played Rooster, Cole’s older brother. Masterson was fired in December 2017, during the height of the #MeToo movement. Four women accused him of sexual assault in the past, and there was a groundswell of outside pressure to drop Masterson.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” Netflix said in a statement at the time. Masterson has denied the allegations against him.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” Masterson said in a statement after he was fired. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Photo credit: Netflix