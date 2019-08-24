‘The Ranch’ Part 7: Will Colt and Abby Get Back Together?

The latest season of The Ranch ended with a heartbreaking cliffhanger for the show’s core couple. Will Colt (Ashton Kutcher) and Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) find their way back to each other? It seems Colt will have to work hard to earn his wife’s forgiveness as the Part 7 trailer shows him navigating life as a single father and running the ranch, as he struggles with being apart from his significant other.

“Stick figure daddy Col is giving stick figure mommy Abby space. just like she asked for,” he says during the clip, before another moment shows him showing drunk to his estranged wife’s doorstep.

Fans of the Netflix comedy series will recall Part 6 followed as the couple welcomed their first baby, with parenting and finances causing a rift in their relationship.

Abby also caught Colt in a few lies regarding their livelihoods, and less than pleasant attitude during a date night, that led the pair to a tragic falling out.

“I love you, too, Colt. I stopped by the other day. I was talking to your dad. He said something that I can’t get out of my head,” Abby said. “He said that Peyton was the most important thing in our lives and that we should always put her first. She’s everythin’. That got me thinking. What kind of role models are we to her? It’s important for her to know that her mom and dad love each other, but I don’t want her to think that it’s OK for her dad to lie to her mom over and over again. Or for him to not treat her like a partner. Or for him not to respect her. It’s just that, I don’t want her to think that’s what a relationship should look like.”

“Hey, there’s nothing. You know everything, I swear,” Colt said in the heartbreaking scene. “Babe, you just gotta believe me.”

“That’s the thing. I don’t,” Abby added. “When I look at you, I don’t see the person that I used to see. My best friend. The guy who had my back. All I see is a liar.” The episode left fans with Abby suggesting a separation before the screen fade to black.

Colt will have to do some soul-searching before his wife will take him back, and with only Parts 7 and 8 left in the series, it better happen sooner rather than later.

The Ranch Part 7 premieres Sept. 13 on Netflix. Parts 1-6 are currently available for streaming.