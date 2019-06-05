‘The Ranch’: Netflix Users Vow to Unsubscribe Due to the Show Ending

Netflix subscribers are threatening to cancel their subscriptions after the streaming giant announced Tuesday that The Ranch will end following its sixth season.

The Ashton Kutcher-led Netflix original series is set to conclude in 2020 with a 20-episode final season, 10 episodes of which will air in the latter half of 2019 followed by the remaining batch of fresh episodes early the following year, as per news shared by the star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the series’ upcoming end not only devastated fans, but also caused some to go up in arms with threats that their Netflix subscription will fade away as the end credits on the final episode roll.

“Canceling my [Netflix] subscription, because Netflix canceled The Ranch,” one person commented on the news.

“Netflix is ending The Ranch next year and cancelled all the Marvel shows after Jessica Jones releases this month,” another wrote. “Is there a reason to watch Netflix after that?”

“This makes me sad that it is coming to an end. The Ranch is really the only reason I am still subscribing to Netflix,” added a third.

“Since [Netflix] is canceling [The Ranch] I’m canceling my Netflix subscription,” another added. “The ranch is the only good show on Netflix and f– them for canceling it.”

Although the reveal had been confirmed by Kutcher and later by Netflix, series star Elisha Cuthbert was the first to drop the news.

“One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close. Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!” her message concluded.

Debuting on the streaming giant in 2016, the Netflix original series centers on failed football tar Colt (Kutcher), who returns to his hometown in Colorado and takes up helping his father with the family ranching business.

The popular series found itself at the center of controversy in 2018 after Danny Masterson faced multiple allegations of sexual assault. He was later fired from the show and Dax Shepard joined the show shortly after.

The Ranch will debut its final episodes in late 2019 and 2020. All other episodes are currently available for streaming on Netflix.