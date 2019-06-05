‘The Ranch’ Fans Demand Danny Masterson’s Character, Rooster, Return for Final Episodes

The news of The Ranch coming to an end with its fourth season has fans urging the show to bring back Danny Masterson‘s Rooster.

The Netflix comedy series announced Tuesday that its upcoming 20-episode fourth season would be its last, with episodes become available to stream later this year, and the last batch in 2020.

“After a great run, we’re closing the barn doors on The Ranch… but not just yet,” A post on the show’s official Instagram page read. “We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. There are still good times to be had! More details soon.”

Fans of the show, disgruntled since Masterson was written off the show after facing five sexual harassment allegations, commented on the post — as well as star Elisha Cuthbert’s post announcing the news — demanding that the actor appear in the final episodes.

“NO ROOSTER NO RANCH,” one fan wrote on Cuthbert’s Instagram post.

“Everyone on the show is great, but definitely miss Rooster! Felt like I was watching That ’70s Show all over again with the chemistry between Danny and Ashton!” Another user commented.

“the show is not the same without Danny,” a third user wrote.

“Bring back rooster!!!! Dax isn’t nearly as great,” another user wrote, criticizing Shepard, who joined the cast after Masterson’s firing.

After a cliffhanger left Rooster’s (Masterson) fate in the balance at the end of Part 5, the show addressed his exit in Part 6 revealing he had driven his motorcycle off a cliff and he was believed to be dead.

Despite the show never showing a body, and saying it was never found, the family mourned Rooster’s loss and appears to have moved on from the storyline. Since then, fans have repeatedly campaigned for the character to return.

After the allegations surfaced against Masterson, Netflix quickly announced it had cut ties with the actor.

Masterson denied the allegations from the start, but has wished the show well in subsequent comments after his exit.

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” the actor said. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused,” he wrote on a lengthy statement at the time.

The first three seasons of The Ranch are currently available to stream on Netflix.