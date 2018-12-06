‘The Ranch’ Fans Eagerly Counting Down to Part 6 Despite Golden Globes Snub

The Ranch fans are just one day away from the release of part 6 on Netflix, which will drop new episodes of the country-western sitcom on Friday.

Fans remain excited about the series despite the fact that it didn’t earn any Golden Globe nominations Thursday morning. Instead, Netflix earned a nod in the comedy category for Best Television Series with The Kominsky Method.

Other comedies like HBO’s Barry, NBC’s The Good Place, Showtime’s Kidding and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were also nominated in the Golden Globes category.

Netflix’s original film Roma racked up a handful of Golden Globe nominations in Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Foreign Language Film. Ozark earned a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Jason Bateman), and the platform’s Dolly Parton soundtracked film Dumplin’ also was nominated for Best Original Song with “Girl in the Movies.”

With The Ranch just hours away from dropping new episodes, fans are divided on how to welcome Dax Shepard‘s new character of Luke. While some are eager to see how his character helps reshape the show following the exit of Danny Masterson‘s Rooster, others still have a chip on their shoulder about Rooster ever leaving the show in the first place.

As previously reported, Netflix fired Masterson after several sexual assault claims were alleged against Masterson in December of 2017.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson, who released a statement denying the allegations, said he was “obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch.”

“From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit,” the actor previously said. “I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

After Netflix shared a tweet teasing the arrival of Shepard’s character, fans debated whether or not they were excited to see him.

“You can’t just replace Rooster like that,” one fan wrote.

“The dude’s funny, but the show needs Rooster,” another said.

“Not watching without Rooster,” someone else said.

But others are still holding out hope that the show can be funny without Masterson.

“They aren’t replacing Rooster. They are just bringing in a new character,” someone wrote.

“I can’t wait. The new character seems like he’s going to be funny. I’ll miss Rooster though,” one said.

“This will work. The show goes on, that’s showbiz right,” said another.

Part 6 of The Ranch drops Friday, Dec. 7 on Netflix.