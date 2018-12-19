‘The Ranch’: Every Song Used in Part 6

Part 6 of The Ranch dropped on Netflix this month, and with it came a whole new Spotify playlist based on the show.

Every season, The Ranch features a huge soundtrack full of country music selections. The songs range from classics to up-and-comers, and from nation-wide stars to deep cut artists. The show never fails to convey the Colorado ranching lifestyle, and the music is a big part of that immersion.

Part 6 — the second half of Season 3 — dropped on Dec. 7. The following day, Netflix released the track list for each episode, revealing that the entire soundtrack is available on Spotify.

Below is the complete soundtrack for The Ranch Part 6.

Episode 1 ‘When It All Goes South’

Part 6 kicks off hard, with the absence of Rooster (Danny Masterson) occupying most of the episode.

1. “Trailer Trashed” – A Thousand Horses

2. “Dreams” – BoDeans

3. “My Love, My Friend” – Hadley Park

4. “The Devil’s Gun” – Jeff Hahn

5. “I Threw Away The Rose” – Merle Haggard & The Strangers

6. “Automatic” – Honeycutters

7. “Mind Candy” – Walker Hayes

Episode 2 ‘Reckless’

The search for Rooster continues in Episode 2, and the Bennett family has conflicting feelings about his absence. Tempers begin to flare in these dramatic moments.

1. “Missing Pieces” – Aaron Benward

2. “Sheep Walking” – BoDeans

3. “Close It Down” – I’m With Her

4. “Whiskey Lullaby” – Erik Dylan

5. “MGNO” – Russell Dickerson

Episode 3 ‘If I Could Just See You Now’

Colt (Ashton Kutcher) hits a low point in this episode as his grief and confusion for his brother leaves him reeling. The rest of the Bennett family suffers as well — both from Rooster’s absence and Colt’s response.

1. “Hand to Hold” – Benton Leachman

2. “Don’t Know How to Say Goodbye” – BoDeans

3. “Crushed Coins” – Caleb Caudle

4. “Drink a Beer” – Luke Bryan

5. “This Old Heart” – Midland

Episode 4 ‘Changes Comin’ On’

The show takes a one-month time jump in Episode 4, fast-forwarding to the later stages of Abby’s (Elisha Cuthbert) pregnancy.

1. “Somewhere Maybe Colorado” – Austin Jenckes

2. “Free Of” – B.R. Lively

3. “Housewife” – The Beerworth Sisters

4. “Texas Ride Song” – BoDeans

5. “Spilling Guts” – Desure

6. “Sweet Heart” – Joe Barron

7. “Check Cashin’ Country” – Midland

8. “Blue Tacoma” – Russell Dickerson

9. “Millionaires” – Thompson Square

Episode 5 ‘Born Country’

Naturally, Colt does some soul-searching in the episode where his daughter is born.

1. “Eyes” – Aubrey Toone

2. “Lord John Brown” – BoDeans

3. “Hell of a Year” – Parker McCollum

4. “Take Me Back” – Sara Jarosz

5. “Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

Episode 6 ‘Pass It on Down’

In Episode 6, Rooster’s replacement finally arrives in the form of Luke (Dax Shepard,) who is dropped off at the ranch by police and left in his family’s care. At the same time, Colt and Abby struggle to adapt as new parents.

1. “Arms” – BoDeans

2. “Dark Side” – Eric Church

3. “No Glory in Regret” – John Moreland

4. “Burn Out” – Midland

5. “Love Triangle” – RaeLynn

6. “I Am the Moon” – The White Buffalo

Episode 7 ‘Give Me One More Shot’

In a surprising character reversal, Beau (Sam Elliott) takes quickly to Luke, while Colt is a little less trusting of his cousin. The two must work out their differences.

1. “Tears and Dust” – Aaron Benward

2. “Red & White & Blue & Gold” – Aoife O’Donovan

3. “Only Love” – BoDeans

4. “Last Time for Everything” – Brad Paisley

5. “The Gavel” – Charlie and the Regrets

6. “Alice Eyes” – Corb Lund

7. “Southern Breeze” – Dwayne Shivers

Episode 8 ‘Keep on Dreamin’

If the pressures of parenting were not enough for Colt and Abby, money troubles begin to weigh on them as well. Things are not helped as Beau goes out of his way to help Luke grapple with his PTSD, while refusing to help out his son.

1. “The Ballad of Jenny Rae” – BoDeans

2. “Meaning Again” – Brad Paisley

3. “Stay Here a While” – Desure

4. “No Place In Mind” – Justin Nozuka

5. “Fear and Saturday Night” – Ryan Bingham

6. “Another Bottle of Wine” – Ryan Hurd

7. “Diamonds or Twine” – Sam Outlaw

8. “Look at You Now” – Thomas Rhett

9. “Old Time Feeling (Like Before)” – Turnpike Troubadours

Episode 9 ‘Down This Road’

In an effort to stay on good terms with Abby, Colt hides their financial difficulties from her. Meanwhile, Mary (Megyn Pryce) suffers a regretful hangover.

1. “Until Then” – Aaron Benward

2. “Mother’s Daughter” – Ashley Monroe

3. “Some Kind of Man” – The Beerworth Sisters

4. “Hurt By Live (New Version)” – BoDeans

5. “You Could’ve Loved Me” – Frankie Ballard

6. “The Ghost” – Jeff Hahn

7. “When It Rains it Pours” – Luke Combs

8. “You Broke Up with Me” – Walker Hayes

Episode 10 ‘We Can’t Love Like This Anymore’

Things get tangled as Luke comes to a crossroads with Beau, and Colt comes to one with Abby as well. Both of their gambits are further complicated by the intervention of Mary.

1. “Andy (I Can’t Live Without You)” – Ahsley McBryde

2. “The Valley (Instrumental)” – BoDeans

3. “(I Can’t Believe) She Gives It All To Me” – Conway Twitty

4. “Chain Blue Lightning” – Jeff Hahn

5. “This One’s For You” – Luke Combs

6. “Out of Sight” – Midland

7. “It Might Kill Me” – Sam Outlaw

8. “If I Lost My Eyes” – The White Buffalo

9. “Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett