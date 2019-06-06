‘The Ranch’ Star Dax Shepard Speaks out After Netflix Reveals the Show Is Ending

Dax Shepard is speaking out after Netflix revealed earlier this week that The Ranch would be ending in 2020.

The series star took to Instagram on Wednesday, just one day after the big news dropped, to address the announcement that The Ranch would come to a conclusion following its upcoming 20-episode season.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve had SO much fun working daily with [Elisha Cuthbert] Sam and Ashton [Kutcher] on The Ranch,” Shepard captioned a photo of himself, Kutcher, Cuthbert, and Sam Elliott, the first promo photo of the season.

“The show is sadly coming to an end, but happily, not before the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020,” he added. “A lifetime highlight was hugging Sam Elliott every morning when I got to work. That’s far more luck than I ever planned on having [smiley face emoticon].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on Jun 4, 2019 at 4:43pm PDT

Shepard had joined the Netflix original series in March of 2018 portraying former soldier with a link to the Iron River Ranch, Luke Matthews, a character that was introduced following former series star Danny Masterson’s exit.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant had announced that The Ranch would be coming to an end following its upcoming season. Set to be a total of 20 episodes, 10 episodes will air in late 2019, with the remaining 10 episodes, the final batch, debuting in early 2020.

“One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close. Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020,” Cuthbert had been the first to break the news.

“I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!” her message concluded.

Although news of the series’ end was met with sadness from fans, it also resulted in calls for the Netflix original to bring back Masterson’s Rooster, a character who had driven his motorcycle off a cliff and was believed to be dead.

The abrupt end to Rooster’s character had come after Masterson had been fired from the series following allegations of sexual harassment, which he has denied.

The Ranch will debut its final episodes in late 2019 and 2020. All other episodes are currently available for streaming on Netflix.