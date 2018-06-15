‘The Ranch’: Colt Gets Arrested for Felony in Part 5 Trailer

The Ranch: Part 5 will see Ashton Kutcher‘s Colton Bennett getting in trouble with the law, and even getting charged with a felony.

In the trailer for the latest batch of episodes of the Netflix sitcom, Colt can be seen getting arrested after talking down at a police officer who pulled him over.

“Where were you last Wednesday?” the officer asks Colt around the one minute, 30 seconds mark.

“Why don’t you ask your mom,” Colt says, leading to the cop putting handcuffs on him and taking him to the station.

The trailer then cuts to Abby (Elisha Cuthbert) picking Colt up from the station and confronting him about his actions.

“Holy sh—, you were charged with a felony,” she says.

“It’s my first strike,” Colton says. “In Colorado… under this name.”

Part 5 will also see Abby announcing to the Bennett clan that she is pregnant, Colt and her will be engaged and planning a wedding, and the family will face the aftermath of a wildfire that will threaten their livelihood and home.

The first half of the series’ third season will also serve as star Danny Masterson’s final episodes, after he was fired for sexual assault allegations that surfaced against him.

Jameson “Rooster” Bennett (Masterson) has been noticeably absent from promotional photos for the series but can be seen in a brief scene on the trailer, which also features what appears to be Abby and Colt’s wedding festivities.

Masterson was the subject of four accusations of sexual assault filed by ex-girlfriends and women who had attended parties at his house. Masterson has denied the allegation, which were all said to have taken place in the early 2000s.

The LAPD reportedly is investigating the allegations, but has filed no charges.

Netflix, however, dropped the actor from the series shortly after the allegations were made public.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” the streaming service said in a statement. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

During the second half of the show’s third season, actor Dax Shepard will reportedly join the cast to help fill the void left by Masterson’s exit.

Shepard will play Luke Matthews, a former soldier who comes to Garrison with some history concerning the Iron River Ranch. He meets the Bennetts and immediately bonds with Colt and Beau, but Luke’s past has a way of catching up with him.

The Ranch: Part 5 will begin streaming Friday on Netflix. All previous episodes of the series are also available.