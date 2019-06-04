‘The Ranch’: Ashton Kutcher Sends Message After Series’ End Revealed

Ashton Kutcher has broken his silence after new broke that his Netflix series The Ranch would be ending after six seasons.

Kutcher, who stars as Colt Bennett on the Netflix original series, took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to speak out about the upcoming end of The Ranch, which is set to conclude in 2020 following a 20-episode final season.

“@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet,” he wrote. “We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!”

News that the series was coming to an end first broke just minutes before Kutcher’s tweet, with series star Elisha Cuthbert revealing the news on Instagram.

“One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close. Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU! We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020,” she wrote.

“I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!” her message concluded.

The news was then confirmed by the streaming giant itself, with the official The Ranch Twitter account tweeting that “greener pastures await.”

The announcement was a bittersweet one for fans, who expressed their sadness at the abrupt news of the series’ end.

“This makes me sad that it is coming to an end,” one person wrote. “The Ranch is really the only reason I am still subscribing to Netflix.”

“This show reminds me of my family on the dairy farm. I am going to miss this show,” added another.

“Thanks for a really great show, loved every episode, funny, heart warming at times, the set looks so relaxing and comforting to be on haha, excellent rewatch-ability,” a third wrote. “I’ll be re-watching it for years to come. I’m excited for the final season.”

Originally debuting on the streaming giant in 2016, The Ranch follows Colt, who returns to his family’s Colorado home after his semi-pro football career fails and takes up helping his father with the family ranching business.

Along with Kutcher and Cuthbert, the series also stars Dax Shepard, Debra Winger and Sam Elliott.

The first three seasons of The Ranch are currently available for streaming on Netflix.