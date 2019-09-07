‘The Ranch’ Actress Kelli Goss Teases Heather’s Return

It seems like Kelli Goss will be back for The Ranch’s last season, based on new comments on the subject in her Instagram Story. On Friday, Goss took a few minutes to answer some fan questions via Instagram, and Heather Roth, Goss’ character on the Netflix series, came up. Goss’ role has been reduced in the show’s recent parts, so a fan wondered if we would see her on-screen again.

“Are you gonna be back in the last season of The Ranch?” the fan asked. Goss replied, “I mean Heather still lives in Garrison … and I think she might have some unfinished business to deal with.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The answer will surely excited fans of the character, but eagle eyed fans had already deducted that Heather would be back in play for the show’s final episodes which will air in two parts through 2020. Back in February, Goss posted a photo on the Netflix series’ set. She was simply sharing how the cast and crew marked her birthday, but it also inadvertently confirmed that she was back in action.

View this post on Instagram 🥰 A post shared by kelli goss (@kelligoss) on Feb 1, 2019 at 3:09pm PST

Aside from the question about Heather, another Ranch question came up in the session, and it was all about Sam Elliott, who plays Beau Bennett on the show.

“How awesome is it working with Sam Elliott?” a fan asked.

“UGH. Sam is the epitome of cool. Everyday I looked forward to working with him (and his hugs),” she wrote. “We equally got excited every time we were in scenes together. I feel so lucky. That man has a piece of my heart.”

The cast revealed that The Ranch was enter its final days back in June. The show’s final season will be divided into two parts, with one releasing on Sept. 13 and the other some tie in 2020.

“One of the most enjoyable experiences of my professional career has come to a close. Over the last 4 years we have completed filming all 80 live shows BUT ITS FAR FROM DONE FOR YOU!” star Elisha Cuthbert wrote at the time. “We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on #Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. I’m so grateful for all my time spent with these incredible actors and crew and I’m so thankful for all the awesome fans of the show! We hope y’all get a kick out of the last 20!”

Photo Credit: Netflix