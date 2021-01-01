'The Office' Leaves Netflix, and Fans Can't Believe It's Actually Gone
The Office left Netflix's catalog in the U.S. on Friday, making for a very sad start to 2021 as far as some fans were concerned. The sitcom was removed from Netflix at the end of its licensing deal and added to Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal. Even fans that knew this transition was coming were devastated by the news.
NBCUniversal holds the rights to all nine seasons of The Office, so it's no wonder that the company wanted to pull the fan-favorite show away from Netflix and onto its own streaming service. This move was announced back in the fall of 2019, yet many casual viewers were not expecting it, and were horrified to discover this change to their Netflix queue on Friday morning. The show is beloved for binge-watching and re-watching, and is considered by many a "comfort watch" for falling asleep or winding down.
The strong reaction on social media was partially a joke, as fans quickly understood that it would be easy to switch streaming services and watch The Office without missing a beat. Peacock has a free membership tier, so fans can continue watching the show at no additional charge provided they are okay with seeing a few commercials.
Additionally, fans in Canada reported that The Office is still available there, suggesting that the licensing deal is a bit different up north. Others recommended buying the show either physically or digitally, both to ensure fans would never lose access to it and to reduce their carbon footprint.
Joking or otherwise, the removal of The Office from Netflix seemed like an impossible tragedy to many dramatic Twitter users. Here is a look at how the reactions played out.
Year starts off shitty bc the office is off Netflix now— shea 🪐 (@Sheadillon_) January 1, 2021
The office is gone from Netflix. 2021 claims it’s first pic.twitter.com/JHrMez6hry— ban 🤔 (@elmonoesteban_) January 1, 2021
2021 is really starting with The Office being taken off of Netflix...I’m going into hibernation— Tinker 🛎 (@SweeteMikayla) January 1, 2021
@netflix stop fucking around y’all have way to much money to not have The Office on your platform— Mr P (@King_Pin93) January 1, 2021
new girl is still on netflix quit whining ab the office which is far less superior— bella swan is on a limit || hny (@arrogantsobb) January 1, 2021
So apparently The Office is not being removed from Netflix Canada. For the first time in my life I am proud to be a Canadian pic.twitter.com/1M4M4KhWIi— Dr. Ghede🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@7Deadlys1nner) January 1, 2021
When you realize that the Office is still on Netflix Canada 😂— Jasmine Yen (@jasminesports) January 1, 2021
It's a 2021 miracle! pic.twitter.com/8QKhQNAUMH
Making a commitment to watch everything I have saved on Netflix since The Office is officially gone lol— St. Bri ❄️💌 (@lovely_natural_) January 1, 2021
The only reason I stayed up until midnight yesterday was to see if Netflix kicked me off of watching The Office - it did not btw, let me finish the episode - and was in bed by 12:05. pic.twitter.com/urV76JmjW3— Zach Dooley (@ZacharyDooley) January 1, 2021
I spent the last 30 minutes of 2020 watching The Office on @netflix....😢— Steph (@stephgarciaa20) January 1, 2021
people really been watching the office on Netflix this whole time 👀— maybe: a scorpio (@V_A_L) January 1, 2021