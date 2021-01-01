'The Office': Angela Kinsey Reveals She and Her Family Have COVID-19

✖

On Tuesday, The Office star Angela Kinsey told her followers that she tested positive for COVID-19. Her reveal came days after she explained that several members of her immediate family had tested positive for the illness. While she noted that she quarantined in her home apart from the rest of her family, Kinsey shared that she still ultimately tested positive for the respiratory illness, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

Kinsey previously shared that her two stepsons, Cade and Jack, tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, Kinsey, her husband, Joshua Snyder, and her daughter Isabel from a previous relationship, tested negative. However, Snyder and Isabel later tested positive, leaving Kinsey to quarantine on her own in their home. Despite taking all of the necessary safety precautions, she still ended up testing positive for COVID-19. She explained to her followers on Instagram, "I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people. I really tried to quarantine and not get it."

Kinsey went on to share that both she and her husband were feeling fatigued since coming down with the illness. She also said that she has no sense of taste or smell. But, thankfully, all of their children are doing all right, as she added, "Kids are totally fine." The actor shared an update on Wednesday a day after revealing that she tested positive for COVID-19. She posted a photo of herself lying in bed and thanked her followers for sending her kind words as she battles the illness.

The Office star wrote, "Taking it easy. Thank you for your sweet messages of encouragement. It means a lot! I am okay just really tired. I hope you all are doing well [heart emoji]." The 49-year-old has been navigating this difficult situation since the Christmas holiday, as she previously took to Instagram to share that Christmas would be very different for her family this year.

"Morning. Merry Christmas Eve. It’s been a tough few days here but me and my morning mask hair wanted to say a big thank you for all of your messages of love and support. They have meant so much!" Kinsey wrote. She went on to write that both her husband and daughter tested positive for COVID-19, leaving her to quarantine and adhere to strict safety procedures in her home. "I am now quarantining by myself. So far they are all having very mild cases and I am thankful for that. We’ll be having a masked Covid Christmas over here. Stay safe y’all! Sending you my love. (And, I am double masking when I am around my family. This cloth mask and an N95 over it but it’s hard to breathe. I just figured y’all might be curious how I’m navigating getting through my house.) Also, 2020 can kiss my a—."