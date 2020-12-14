'The Office' Starts Streaming Exclusively on Peacock Next Month, With Only 2 Seasons Free

✖

The Office is heading to the peacock network to kick off the new year. NBC's new streaming service, which is set to launch on Jan. 1, 2020, will host the popular comedy series after it's depart from Netflix. The Steve Carell led show will be free to the public for the first two Seasons, however, Seasons 3-9 and The Office: Superfan Episodes will be available to subscribers on Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month that include ads, or on Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month without ads.

NBC is certainly happy to have their show back in their hands after the series has been sitting on Netflix, which is one of the highest viewed shows. In fact, with the switch of streaming platforms, this will allow fans to view some never-before-seen footage. Show creator, Greg Daniels, relayed his excitement to finally be streaming the series on the network's platform. "Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot. The team at Peacock wanted to create the ultimate destination for fans, so I went back into the dailies with the original editors of the show and found some never-berfore-scene footage that was cut for time but is still fun to see."

He continued by explaining that viewers will have options on how they want to watch their favorite episodes. "You can choose to watch the classic version of the show, or the superfan extended cuts with this new footage and other deleted scenes that we are gradually rolling out, starting with Season 3. The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of The Office for fans." Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions will also be available for both versions of the show starting in February.

In recent years, Netflix users have been frustrated with the company after losing popular shows like The Office and Friends. When the streaming giant first announced they would be dropping Friends in 2018, it caused an uproar from users. So much so, they decided to keep it an extra year, but then gave it up to HBO Max this year. Several threatened to drop their membership, while others got a new membership with HBO Max just so they could view their favorite series. Now that Netflix has lost The Office as well, some are still threatening to leave the platform.