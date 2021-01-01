'The Office' Stars Oscar Nunez and Kate Flannery Celebrate Series' Peacock Arrival With New Year's Eve Stunt

✖

New Year's Eve 2021 viewers got to ring in the year in true, Dunder Mifflin style. During the holiday special, The Office stars Kate Flannery and Oscar Nunez celebrated the new year and the fact that the classic sitcom will be making its way to the Peacock streaming service come 2021. It was previously announced that The Office would be leaving Netflix at the end of 2020 in order to appear on NBC's new streaming service.

In the clip, Flannery and Nunez share that they're happy that they were able to meet up amid all of the 2020 craziness. Nunez then remarked that even though 2020 wasn't the greatest year ever, 2021 is already starting off on a good note as The Office will be exclusively streaming on Peacock. The two then toasted, with coffee mugs, to that great news. It didn't take long for Nunez to then question Flannery about what she did with their 2020 coffee mugs. The Dancing With the Stars alum shared that she took care of them "Office style." The camera then panned to a Jell-O mold that contained two 2020 coffee mugs, a throwback to Jim Halpert's classic prank on Dwight Schrute in the series' pilot episode. Flannery and Nunez took things one step further than Jim did, as the Jell-O mold, along with its 2020-branded podium, were blown up in spectacular fashion.

Just as Flannery and Nunez said, The Office will appear on Peacock come Jan. 1. The first two seasons of the comedy will be free to the public. However, Seasons 3 to 9, as well as The Office: Superfan Episodes, will be available only to Peacock Premium subscribers. You can access Peacock Premium for $4.99 per month, which includes ads, or Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month without ads.

The Office creator Greg Daniels previously shared his excitement about the fact that the show is joining NBC's streaming service (the comedy previously aired on NBC for all nine seasons). Daniels even relayed that fans will get to see some exciting behind-the-scenes content in addition to the episodes that they have come to know and love. He said, "Having The Office back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot. The team at Peacock wanted to create the ultimate destination for fans, so I went back into the dailies with the original editors of the show and found some never-before-scene footage that was cut for time but is still fun to see."