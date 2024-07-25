'The OA' Season 3: Canceled Netflix Series Gets Hopeful Update From Series Star

'The OA' star Brandon Perea says 'they have a way to continue' the series more than five years after its Netflix cancellation.

Five years after it was abruptly canceled at Netflix, hope has been renewed for The OA Season 3. The Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling-created series was canceled on a massive cliffhanger in August 2019 after just two seasons, sparking a fan movement to save the show, and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series star Brandon Perea teased a continuation of the show, sharing that he has a "feeling it's not over."

"I'm one of those people that has a feeling it's not over. I think they have a way to continue the story, which I have no idea about, but I'm down and I'm willing to be a part of The OA whenever it's time to come back around," Perea, who starred as Alfonso "French" Sosa on the hit series, said. "I leave my door open with it, too. It just feels like there are some chapters that we've got to close that aren't closed yet."

Premiering on Netflix in 2016, with a second season following in March of 2019, The OA centered on Prairie Johnson (Marling), who after going missing as a young girl, mysteriously returns with the ability to see. Calling herself "The OA," or "Original Angel," she recruits five strangers for a secret mission. The series was a critical success, holding an 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and garnered plenty of views, but that didn't stop Netflix from cutting the show following its second season.

Although the cast and crew of The OA have moved on to new projects – Marling and Batmanglij returned with the Emma Corrin-led FX limited series A Murder at the End of the World, and Perea can currently be seen in Twisters – hope that the series will one day return to the screen hasn't died. In fact, those connected to the show have continued to express interest in revisiting The OA.

Addressing the show's cancellation last year, Batmanglij confirmed that Netflix did offer them the opportunity to wrap up the show with a movie. However, she revealed that three additional seasons were already planned, "it would force us to bring the three [remaining and planned] seasons into one and close it up."

Perea, meanwhile, told THR, "We have this weird feeling, and Zal is very hopeful. He's not even hopeful; he just seems very sure of himself. So that gives me assurance as well where I'm like, 'You know what? I feel like we will [finish].' So I carry that same hope, and I'm not surprised by it at all. Those two are warriors, man."

Currently, Netflix hasn't announced plans for The OA Season 3. The first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix.