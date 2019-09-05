‘The OA’ Fans Crushed Netflix Isn’t Making Wrap-Up Movie

The OA will not be given a wrap-up movie following its cancellation at Netflix last month. According to Variety, talks for a two-hour movie with Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the series’ creators, fell flat and the cast has been released from their contracts. The duo had reportedly been in talks with the streamer for a film to tie up loose ends following the major Season 2 cliffhanger, but due to the initial five-season plan, “a two-hour conclusion wouldn’t have been sufficient.”

Additionally, it seems unlikely that the series will be saved by another network or streaming service due to Netflix being the sole producer of the show. In contrast, following its controversial cancellation earlier this year, the Sony-produced Netflix original One Day at a Time was saved by Pop.

News that the series will not be given a final wrap-up has not gone over well with fans.

“This is one major thing I do not like about streaming shows. It is left uncompleted!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” one person wrote in response to the news.

“[Netflix] you might as well release the rights or [Renew The OA] because we are not going anywhere,” added another.

However, some are thankful that the series will not end with a film, as they feel The OA deserves more.

“We don’t want a movie. We want it to be finished as intended. Three more seasons,” one fan tweeted.

The streaming giant had announced last month that it would not be renewing The OA for a third season. A reason for the cancellation was not given, though it prompted immediate backlash from fans, with the hashtag “Save The OA” trending on Twitter and still being used to this day.

The call for Netflix to reconsider its decision had grown so loud that a petition has been created to save the series. It has garnered more than 80,000 signatures. Fans also raised money to have billboards put up in Times Square.

One die-hard fan, Emperial Young, who felt that The OA‘s cancellation was just another example of “the capitalist forces” that have “killed” multiple shows, has even gone on a hunger strike. Currently staked outside Netflix’s campus in Hollywood, California has also listed out the “five movements” to her protest, referencing the movements in the series that allow Prairie to travel to other dimension: “PART I – THE OBLIGATORY ABSURDITY,” “PART II – THE OVERARCHING ANIMUS,” “PART III – THE OVERT ANALOGY,” “PART IV – THE OUTSIDER’S ANGUISH,” and “PART V – THE OTHER ANSWER.”

Fans have also planned a mass exodus from Netflix, in which they will cancel their subscriptions to the streaming service, for Sept. 10.

The fan outrage has not gone unnoticed by Marling, who shared a lengthy message addressing the cancellation to Twitter last week.

“We’re humbled, to be honest floored, by the outpouring of support for The OA,” she wrote. “Your words and images move us deeply. Not because the show must continue, but because for some people its unexpected cancelation begs larger questions about the role of storytelling and its fate inside late capitalism’s push toward consolidation and economies of scale.”

Both seasons of The OA, which was planned to have a five-season arc, are available for streaming on Netflix.