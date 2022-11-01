'The Mysterious Benedict Society': Mr. Benedict and Number Two Talk Mold in Exclusive Clip

The second season of The Mysterious Benedict Society is now streaming on Disney+, and the upcoming episode features two characters creating a calculated plan. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode titled "A Gold Bar in Fort Knox," and it shows Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) talking to Number Two (Kristen Schaal). They are trapped in the compound after being kidnapped by Dr. Curtain (Hale), and Number Two suggests that they use mold to "grow a mold infestation in every building in this compound." Mr. Benedict is not sure about the plan but admits it's "clever."

"After narrowly avoiding capture by the imposturous water polo team, the kids try to stay hidden but are distracted by an underground casino," the official synopsis of the episode states. "At Curtain's compound, an acolyte is found completely unresponsive, suggesting a frightening symptom of his methodology, while Number Two works on an intricate escape plan. After negotiating with the Captain, the kids arrive successfully in Lisbon, but are immediately on the run again when Curtain's Head of Security spots them at the port of entry."

Season 1 of The Mysterious Benedict Society premiered in June 2021 and includes eight episodes. The series is based on children's books written by Trenton Lee Stewart, and the first book was written in 2007. In October, PopCulture.com spoke to the executive producers and creators of The Mysterious Benedict Society, and they talked about how they came up with the idea of bringing the books to life.

"We were brought the series of books by Karen Kehela Sherwood and Jamie Tarses," Matt Manfredi said. "And something about them when we read the first book, we were aware of the series, but when we read the first book, it just really connected with us how funny it was, how it treated each of the kids in their different ways of doing things with such respect. And at the same time was able to explore some deep issues. And so we were really excited to get to work on it."

Manfredi also explained why the show has been a success. "I think it's a show that has something for everybody and that families can watch together," Manfredi added. "And that's what we've at least heard is that a lot of families like that's a big way for people to watch it, the whole family." New episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.