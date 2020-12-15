Jon Hamm Offers 'Fletch' Update, Says Reboot Should Start Production Soon

✖

Though the coronavirus pandemic has caused a stir in the TV and film industry and halted many productions, Jon Hamm comes bearing good news. The Mad Men star announced the upcoming Fletch reboot should begin shooting sometime in the spring.

"We're hoping to start shooting in the springtime, in New York City - you know, fingers crossed," he told Collider. "We've got an excellent script, and an excellent director attached, and we're going to start casting soon. It's big shoes to fill, obviously."

Based on the book series of the same name by Gregory McDonald, the 1985 adaptation starring Chevy Chase followed LA reporter Irwin M. "Fletch" Fletcher (Chase), who finds himself in quite the predicament when he's offered a large sum of money to help a millionaire kill himself. The investigative reporter must work to clear his name after he ends up caught in the businessman's scheme to stage his death and run off with millions of dollars. The popular film inspired a sequel, Fletch Lives, released in 1989.

Hamm also assures potential viewers that the new installment won't be a remake of the previous film. "As I've mentioned in previous conversations, it's a reboot, it's not a remake, so we're going back to the novels and really breaking it down but hopefully bringing what people want to see. So, fingers crossed," he said.

A reboot has reportedly been in the works for years. Kevin Smith was formerly attached to a possible production at Miramax. It was announced in July that a reboot would be made with Hamm as the star and producer. Superbad director Greg Mottola has signed on to helm the film with Zev Borow (Chuck) attached as the writer. Currently, there are no casting updates.

Until the film is released, those itching to see Hamm on the big screen can catch him in Wild Mountain Thyme. Also starring Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt, the Irish love story follows Rosemary Muldoon (Blunt), who has her heart set on winning the affection of her admirable, but oblivious neighbor Anthony Reilly (Jamie Blunt). Hamm stars as Adam, Muldoon's American potential love interest.