Not long after Presumed Innocent was renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+, one star is revealed to not be returning. Peter Sarsgaard, who starred on the series as prosecutor Tommy Molto alongside brother-in-law Jake Gyllenhaal, has announced he will not be appearing in the upcoming second season. In fact, he has no plans to revisit any of his previous roles.

"I'm not really that interested in sequels," Sarsgaard told IndieWire. "I think I've only ever done one season of anything… I think I'm a one-season person." Since Presumed Innocent centered on Sarsgaard's Tommy and Gyllenhaal's Rusty looking into the death of Rusty's wife, it is surprising that he won't be returning. However, not much has been revealed about Season 2, so it's entirely possible that he won't be the only one exiting.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

"I tell my kids this sometimes, maybe I've done 90, 100 different things over the years between movies, TV shows, and plays," Sarsgaard continued. "I say, 'I'm very good at saying hello and saying goodbye.' There's a very valuable thing in saying goodbye because then you have to look for another source of inspiration, and then you change. I get asked lal the time, did I gain weight, lose weight, grow a beard, all of that. I'm sort of just doing all of that all the time. If I were playing something over and over again, I would have to keep coming back to the same territory. I've actually found that acting has been really valuable in terms of just being a person, and I think part of it is that I've had all of these really interesting experiences not just playing different characters but collaborating with different people."

It's likely a new character will be brought on rather than just recasting him. It might also depend on what will happen in Season 2 and who and what are included. The wait might be a long one, though, as producer J.J Abrams told Deadline, "It's too early to talk about what might happen in Season 2." However, it has since been revealed that there will be a new case at the forefront, but other than that, the second season is a complete mystery.

For now, fans will have to watch the first season of Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ to keep occupied while waiting for Season 2.