'The Lincoln Lawyer' Star Jazz Raycole Says Season 2 of Netflix Series Is 'More Fun' (Exclusive)

The Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer is back for its second season, and it looks like it will be bigger and better than Season 1. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to The Lincoln Lawyer star Jazz Raycole who revealed what can fans expect from Season 2.

"Ooh, this season, it's a little bit faster paced, it's sexier, it's a lot more fun, and it's a lot more action-packed," Raycole exclusively told PopCulture. The first season saw Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) win his Trevor Elliott case despite learning that his client likely killed his wife and lover. In Season 2, Mickey deals with the fame of winning the case, which could be a little too much to handle. Raycole plays Izzy, Mickey's personal driver, and she is also dealing with some challenges.

"She gets tested a lot in Season 2, not just with her love life, but professionally, she gets tested," Raycole said when asked about Izzy's character arc for the second season. "And I think she's at the end of her 20s and I think the transition that happens when everyone nears the end of their 20s just becomes something different. And I think she's at a kind of a crossroads between what she thought her life was going to be and accepting what her life is becoming."

The Lincoln Lawyer is based on the books written by Michael Connelly, and Season 2 is an adaptation of the fourth book which is called The Fifth Witness. With Mickey being a little more famous this time around, Izzy will likely be there to make sure it doesn't go all to his head.

"Neither one of them have the support system that they need in the area that they need it in," Raycole explained when asked about the dynamic between Mickey and Izzy. "And with addiction specifically, the same thing with mental health, people can be there for you and support you, but unless they've been through it and been in the trenches, they don't know the best way to be there for you, and I think that's the reason that they're as close as they are."

Season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer debuted at No. 2 in Netflix's weekly ratings and earned a 79 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 will likely see the same success, and Raycole has enjoyed every minute of being on the series.

"We have a really good group of people," Raycole said. "I mean, I've been working for a long time and you don't always get to go to work and love going to work. And I think our cast, we really show up for each other off and on set. And there's a lot of care and love, not just with the cast, but with the crew. And so, we're really lucky in that regard, really, really lucky."

The first five episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix. The next five will be available on Aug. 3.