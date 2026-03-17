‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Just Added a Bunch of Beloved Stars for Season 5

The Lincoln Lawyer will look a lot different for Season 5. Deadline reports several new faces will appear on the series.

There are eight new recurring characters added to the Netflix series. Diane Guerrero as Natalia, Teresa Maria as Tina Perez, Richard Cabral as Benny Perez, Steve Howey as Brian Cunningham, Patty Guggenheim as Allison Finch, Corbin Bernsen as Richard Finch, Chris Diamantopoulos as Frank Silver and Iker Garcia as Rafa Wagner are all new.

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The report notes that Cobie Smulders has been promoted to a series regular having joined the show in Season 4 as Artemisia “Emi” Finch, a woman who says she’s Mickey Haller’s (Manuel Garcia Rulfo) long-lost sister. The fifth season will have 10 episodes and is inspired by the seventh book in the book series, Resurrection Walk, by author Michael Connelly.

An official logline for Season 5 reads: “Mickey Haller’s world is upended when the half-sister he never knew existed, Emi (Cobie Smulders), comes to him with a plea to help free a wrongfully convicted woman. In a season defined by blood ties and buried secrets, Mickey takes on a grueling habeas petition to overturn a six-year-old murder conviction, but the deeper he digs, the more nefarious the forces arrayed against him become. Meanwhile, the stakes rise for his trusted team as Lorna (Becki Newton), Izzy (Jazz Rayburn), and Cisco (Angus Sampson) step up to tackle high-profile challenges of their own. Having just saved himself from a wrongful conviction in Season 4, Mickey is now determined to set right an enormous miscarriage of justice. But as he unravels a dangerous web of corruption and lies, he must grapple with the fractured legacy of his family — both his chosen family and the family he never knew he had.”

The show has been a major hit for the streamer. It has appeared in Netflix Global Top 10 charts for 29 weeks and, since 2023, garnered 171M views according to the streamer’s engagement reports.