'The Last of Us' Fans Spot Editing Error in Episode 6

HBO's faithful adaptation of The Last of Us has garnered much praise from fans. However, a few observant viewers noticed a mistake characteristic of another of the network's biggest franchises in the Feb. 19 episode. TikToker @domineo32 noticed an error in Episode 6 when Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) travel to Jackson, Wyoming. An overhead view shows the duo traveling across snowy terrain in the establishing shot. As the pair walk across a bridge, the scene is appropriately desolate and melancholy...except for the small group of crew members off to the side. As a result, another discerning fan pointed out the flaw when Neil Druckmann, the co-creator of The Last of Us video game and its adapted series, tweeted about a spoiler trending on Twitter. "Brilliant episode," the fan tweeted with a screenshot from the episode. "Something you might want to fix and reupload, though. You can see the film crew in this shot."

On the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, famously, there was also evidence of a behind-the-scenes element making its way into the show's final cut. The gaffe occurred in the famous fantasy series after viewers noticed a Starbucks cup next to Emilia Clark's Daenerys Targaryen on a medieval-style banquet table in 2019. The fan who initially flagged the continuity error to Druckmann noted the similarity between Last of Us and Game of Thrones. The viewer cleverly used Starbucks coffee cups to highlight the crew's presence in another screenshot. Then the Twitter user replied to his tweet, writing, "So it's clear, in case anyone can't see it. I highlighted the areas where the crew is standing. With a little humor," he added. "Also, I LOVE both the game and the series. I'm not simply pointing out mistakes. But I'm sure they'd want to fix it."

Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot. pic.twitter.com/GZ9Pp6AknL — Scott T. Jones Guitarist/Composer (@stjguitarist) February 20, 2023

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Pascal and Ramsey discussed the pressures of adapting a beloved property. "It became very clear, very quickly how much people loved the game, and the experience of playing the game, and that was scary," Pascal admitted about accepting the role."This is the next level of really getting into something, by like an immersive experience of playing these characters, and so people's relationship to that experience is a deep one," he continued. "We want to kind of expand on that and meet expectations, surpass expectations, learn something new, show something new, and also honor what is originally there." The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max Sundays at 9 p.m. PT/ET.