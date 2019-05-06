‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Spot Starbucks Coffee Cups in Awkwardly Edited Scene

Daenerys Targaryen is the Breaker of Chains, the Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar, and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, and apparently the drinker of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, according to one blunder in the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

Fans tuning in to watch the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell in Game of Thrones‘ fifth episode of Season 8, “The Last of the Starks,” were left dumbfounded after they spotted what appeared to be a Starbucks cup sitting among goblets of wine and horns of ale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The peculiar sighting came as the survivors gathered in the castle to celebrate their victory before once again heading to war against Cersei for the Iron Throne.

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

The odd placement of the cup, likely a mishap that slipped through in editing, left many wondering if Winterfell is a bit more modern than fans were initially led to believe, perhaps even boasting a Starbucks within the walls of the castle, and led many more to make fast puns and jokes.

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain’t ready to write Dany’s name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019

“[Game of Thrones] cinematographer: i know there are exactly the right amount of [Starbucks] cups in the shot bc i shot it,” another fan joked, poking fun at the criticism the HBO series faced following “The Long Night,” which many complained was too dark.

“The fact that there was a Starbucks cup in tonight’s Game of Thrones that no producers or editors noticed throughout multiple cuts merely 1 week after the DP yelled that the show’s not too dark to see is truly *chef’s kiss*,” another added.

Imagine HBO spending millions on every single episode and being done over by a single coffee cup. Guess Dany didn’t get the memo about reusable chalices #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/YpBtsCTpjY — Maria (@snailemslot) May 6, 2019

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that something modern made its way into the series. In Season 3, fans were shocked after the “Walk of Punishment” concluded with a much too modern sounding song. Popular tavern song “The Bear and the Maiden” had been revamped by Brooklyn indie rock band The Hold Steady.

Even more shocking to fans was a major error in Season 1 in which it appeared that a background character was wearing modern garb. Spotted by Twitter user kevinbeiegel, the character in question seemed to be wearing something akin to a Patagonia jacket, the realization of which sent the online Game of Thrones fandom into a frenzy.

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The series is set to conclude on May 19th.