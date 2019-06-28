‘The Haunting of Hill House’: Victoria Pedretti Returning for Season 2

The Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti has confirmed that she will return to star in the second season of the popular horror anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. Pedretti, who portrayed Nellie Crain in Season 1, made the announcement Friday morning.

Nellie Crain may be gone, but Victoria Pedretti is returning to the Haunting universe in The Haunting of Bly Manor coming 2020! pic.twitter.com/uWoB5zdxKx — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) June 28, 2019

“Hey everyone, I’m very excited to announce that I will be returning to The Haunting universe in Season 2, The Haunting of Bly Manor,” Pedretti announced in a video released by the series’ official Twitter account. “I play Dani, a governess who takes care of two very unusual children.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our incredible writing team is writing the new season right now. And I’m so excited to get going,” she added. “It will hit Netflix in 2020, and I think you’re gonna love it.”

Pedretti had made her mark in Hill House with her portrayal of Nellie Crain, the youngest of the Crane siblings who was drawn back to Hill House years after her family had fled the premises. It was her final moments in the home that sent the remaining members of the Crain family back to the very place that tore them apart.

News of her return to the series is being met with cheers from fans.

“I AM YELLING THIS IA AMAZING i nEED A HUG,” one person wrote.

“BEST NEWS OF THE WEEK! Scheduling all my post-show counseling sessions now,” a second person added.

Announced in February, Season 2 of the Mike Flanagan-directed horror series will be based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. First appearing in serial format in Collier’s Weekly magazine (Jan. 27 – April 16, 1898), the novella tells the story of a governess who is hired by a bachelor to watch over his niece and nephew at an old country mansion in England called Bly. Once there, however, the governess begins to suspect that the manor is haunted.

The drift away from its Season 1 source material, Shirley Jackson’s 1959 horror novel The Haunting of Hill House, means that the Netflix original is making its mark as an anthology series. Up until this point, however, it remained unknown whether or not the debut season stars would return for the sophomore run.

Earlier this month, Olivia Crain actress Carla Gugino had teased that she and Flanagan had been “talking a lot about” her possible return and that they’d “just see if all schedules allow,” though she added that at this point, she couldn’t “say anything definitive.”

Along with Pedretti and Gugino, Hill House had starred Michiel Huisman, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Julian Hilliard, Violet McGraw, and Timothy Hutton.

Season 1 of The Haunting of Hill House is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The Haunting of Bly Manor is scheduled to be released sometime in 2020.