‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Reportedly Giving Viewers Anxiety Attacks and Sleep Loss

Netflix’s new horror series The Haunting of Hill House is reportedly giving audiences more than just a few scares while they watch. Several audience members have reported incidents of sleep anxiety and sleep loss after watching the new series.

The Netflix original, a 10-episode re-imagining of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name, which has already spawned several big screen adaptations, premiered on the streaming giant over the weekend, and the scares are reportedly following viewers into their sleep. In fact, several viewers have reportedly passed out from fear while watching.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Haunting of Hill House on @NetflixUK is one of the most terrifying, nail biting, hide behind the couch, don’t even breath, I’m going to pass out from fear things I have ever watched. In. My. Life. — Baby Jane (@babyjanequeen) October 13, 2018

The series tells the story of the Crain family, who return to Hill House, said to be the most haunted house in the country, following a family tragedy and a series of paranormal events that return to haunt them from their childhood.

Honestly can’t stop watching #TheHauntingOfHillHouse. I don’t want to go to sleep because I want to watch it all, but also because I’m a little bit terrified to go to sleep. — Caitlin Seale (@caitlinseale) October 17, 2018

Netflix billed the series as terrifying from the start, stating during the release of the trailer that it was “so scary we had to release it during the daytime,” a statement that critics seemed to agree with. GQ claimed that The Haunting of Hill House was “the first great horror show ever.”

This tweet bought to you by the fact it’s 2.15 am and I can’t sleep because of #TheHauntingOfHillHouse — Addams Fernily (PhD.) (@FernRiddell) October 17, 2018

Along with creepy aesthetics and hidden ghosts in every episode, the series has also been praised for its character and family drama, which many have claimed take it above being just an average jump-scare horror series, though the jump scares have certainly left a lasting impact on some.

I always laugh when “May cause fear or anxiety” comes on screen at the beginning of an episode. You can just leave the “may” there haha 😅 #TheHauntingOfHillHouse — Blue eyed Angel. (@_KaleoGirl_) October 13, 2018

Created by Michael Flanagan, who is no stranger to the horror genre (he is also the name behind Oculus, Hush, and Before I Wake), the series stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel, Michael Huisman, and Victoria Pedretti as the Crain children, with a host of younger actors portraying their childhood counterparts.

Just finished watching #TheHauntingOfHillHouse.. Now I can’t sleep. Horrifying. Disturbing. Extremely sad.. 😭 — driz (@izyanizulkifli) October 17, 2018

All 10 episodes of The Haunting of Hill House are available for streaming on Netflix. There is no word yet on whether the series will be given a sophomore season.