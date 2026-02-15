‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star to Lead New Hulu Legal Drama

A star from The Handmaid’s Tale is coming back to Hulu.

Deadline reports that Elisabeth Moss will be starring in the new legal drama Conviction, which was just given a series order by the Disney-owned streamer.

Based on the 2023 book of the same name by Jack Jordan, Conviction comes from 20th Television and is written by House and The Good Doctor creator David Shore. The series “centers on criminal Defense Attorney Neve Harper (Moss), a confident lawyer who finally has her shot at a career-making case: a high-profile murder where the husband is accused of killing his wife by setting their home on fire. But when a mysterious stranger begins blackmailing Neve, she is forced to compromise every legal, moral, and ethical obligation to gain an acquittal — or else risk her dark secrets being exposed.”

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Conviction has been in development for quite some time. After Shore pitched the pilot script to Hulu, the streamer requested additional material. Sources say that they wanted an outlined document for the second episode, but instead, Shore reportedly wrote a full second script. After it was submitted, Hulu was quick to give it a series order. The writers’ room is expected to open later this month, with production scheduled to begin in June in New York. Moss and Shore will executive produce alongside Warren Littlefield and Bert Salke.

Elisabeth Moss is best known for her role as June Osbourne in the Hulu dystopian sci-fi drama The Handmaid’s Tale, which ended in 2025 after six seasons. Additional credits include Shell, The Veil, Shining Girls, The Invisible Man, Us, Top of the Lake, The Square, and Chuck. Upcoming, Moss is set to star in the Apple TV mystery drama Imperfect Women alongside Kerry Washington and Kate Mara. The series premieres on March 18.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE – “Train” – June and Serena’s journey takes an unexpected turn. Moira makes a bold decision. Nick deals with a powerful visitor. (Disney/Steve Wilkie) ELISABETH MOSS

Executive producers include Shore and Erin Gunn for Shore Z Productions; Littlefield, Ann Johnson, and Lisa Harrison for The Littlefield Co.; Salke for Co-Lab21; Moss and Lindsey McManus for Love & Squalor Pictures; and Jordan. 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio.

More information on Conviction will likely be released soon, including who else will be joining Moss on the cast. For now, fans can watch her other Hulu project, The Handmaid’s Tale, which is now streaming in full. Her next series, Imperfect Women, premieres on Apple TV on March 18.