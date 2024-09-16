'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6: Elisabeth Moss Teases 'Big and Wild' Final Season

The Handmaid's Tale will go out with a bang. After spending the past five seasons tracking June Osbourne's rebellion against the dystopian society of Gilead, Hulu's Margaret Atwood adaptation is nearing the premiere of its sixth and final season, one that "definitely has final-season energy," according to series star Elisabeth Moss.

Moss has starred throughout the show as June, who is forced to serve as a handmaid in Gilead, the patriarchal, totalitarian state that has overthrown the United States government. A rebellious force within the society, June unwittingly sparks a rebellion that threatens to take down Gilead once and for all, with Season 5 seeing June take the fight to Canada after she escapes as a refuge. With Gilead on the brink of breaking and an uprising continuing to grow, Moss told TVLine that things will conclude in a "big way."

"It's pretty wild, the final season, honestly. It definitely has final-season energy," she teased. "It's big and wild, and goes to many different places, and it is very, very surprising all the way through... it's big, I'm not gonna lie. It's definitely not a smaller season."

Moss, who will also be back behind the camera to direct the Season 6 premiere, Episode 2, the penultimate episode, and the series finale, didn't share any plot details for the upcoming season, though she said Season 6 is being crafted with fans in mind.

"I think for us, the most exciting and rewarding thing is that we feel we're making this for the fans. I get it: Five years of having to put up with some pretty dark stuff, and everyone has been very, very brave," she said. "I feel like this season, we're giving it back to the audience. We definitely really have our eye on that, making sure that it does feel rewarding and satisfying for the fans and like what we would want to watch, you know, as fans of the show."

Along with Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 stars Yvonne Strahovski (Serena Joy Waterford), Bradley Whitford (Commander Lawrence), Max Minghella (Nick), Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia), O.T. Fagbenle (Luke), Samira Wiley (Moira), Madeline Brewer (Janine), Amanda Brugel (Rita), Sam Jaeger (Mark Tuello), and Ever Carradine (Naomi Putnam). Josh Charles joins the cast as a series regular, though details of his character are being kept tight-lipped.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 is currently in production. The final season is set to premiere sometime in spring 2025, Hulu confirmed. The first five seasons are available to stream on Hulu.