‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6 ‘Coming Soon,’ According to O-T Fagbenle

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 is one step closer to premiering! In a Feb. 10 Instagram post, O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke Bankole opposite Elisabeth Moss’s June Osbourne, confirmed filming has officially wrapped on the Hulu series’ upcoming sixth and final season.

“THATS A WRAP on the final season of Handmaids,” Fagbenle captioned a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos featuring Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, and Amanda Brugel. He went on to tease that Season 6 is “coming soon! Any predictions?”

Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian future where the Republic of Gilead has overtaken the U.S. government. Under Gilead rule, “handmaids,” fertile women deemed sinful for their pre-Gilead actions, are forced to have children for the ruling class. Hulu’s critically acclaimed series adaptation premiered in 2017, with the most recent season, Season 5, wrapping in November 2022.

Hulu announced before the Season 5 premiere that the show would wrap with Season 6, which has been more than two years in the making and was delayed by the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Filming on the final season began in September.

Fagbenle’s post about production wrapping came a week after both Brugel and Strahovski, who respectively star as Rita and Serena Joy Waterford, confirmed that they’d wrapped filming for their final scenes. In a Feb. 3 Instagram Reel featuring behind-the-scenes videos, Brugel wrote, “Decades from now, should you ask me what I remember of you, I will recount my very own liberation from a life that did not serve me. And the laughter. And holding hands with Margaret. But most of all, without fail, I shall remember the dancing. That’s how love goes. #serieswrap.”

In her own post that same day, Strahovski wrote, “And that, Ladies and Gents is a series wrap for Serena Joy. I have so many things to say & so many people to thank. I have many more photos to post. But for now, goodbye Serena Joy. It was a pleasure knowing you. You brought so much more to my life than I could have ever dreamed of. Thank you from the bottom of my heart & through my very soggy tears as I drive away from set for the last time.”

Hulu has not yet revealed a premiere date for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6, but the streamer previously teased the show “will return in Spring 2025.”