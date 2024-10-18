‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s Yvonne Strahovski Reflects on Series Ending With Season 6: ‘It’s Definitely Time To Say Goodbye’

After nearly eight years and soon to be six seasons, The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to an end. Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name is currently filming its sixth and final season, which is set to wrap up the story of June Osbourne’s fight against Gilead in 2025, and while the show nearing its end is “very emotional,” star Yvonne Strahovski believes “it’s definitely time to say goodbye.”

Strahovski has spent the better part of a decade portraying Serena Joy Waterford, the wife of Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), on the Hulu original series. First taking on the role when filming on Season 1 began in 2016, the actress has gone on to reprise the character in every season since, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film. Although her portrayal of Serena has marked a stand-out performance in an already impressive career, Strahovski told the Bingeworthy podcast that she is “excited to put her away.”

“Initially, it was new territory for me,” the actress, who can currently be see on Peacock’s horror thriller series Teacup, said. “I found it really hard at times to justify her position in life and just in the scenes in general, and I spent a lot of time sitting with that. And, you know, obviously, as the years went by, it got easier and easier, and now I know her so well that it’s just sort of an automatic process.”

With The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 just around the corner, Strahovski added that “it’s definitely bittersweet” to bid farewell to her character, but she believes “it’s definitely time to say goodbye, and I’m excited to put her away, make space for the new things that are around the corner, and just energetically, maybe let go of Serena.”

“I’m never sitting in her space, but you inevitably—you’re carrying a character, so you’re visiting that space often,” she continued. “So I think that will feel very liberating and lovely and like a new beginning. But obviously, it will be very emotional for me to say goodbye to her also because it feels like a breakup with a friend.”

Along with Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 will bring back Elizabeth Moss as June. O-T Fagbenle, Madeline Brewer, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger also star, with Josh Charles joining the cast for the final season.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 is currently filming and expected to premiere sometime next year. The first five seasons are available to stream on Hulu.