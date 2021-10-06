‘The Game’ Reboot’s First Look Revealed by Paramount+

The popular sports dramedy The Game is returning for the third time. The show, which originally began airing in 2006 on The CW network as a spinoff of Girlfriends documents the lives and inner workings of pro football players of the fictional team The San Diego Sabers, and the women in their lives. The show originally aired on The CW for three seasons before being picked up by BET, airing for an additional six seasons.

The Game went off the air for “good” in 2015. But with all nine seasons being available on streaming platforms at different times, including Netflix, Hulu, and now Paramount+, fans have been asking for me. After much chatter and interest from past cast members, the show is returning for a 10th season in a new city with some new and old faces.

https://youtu.be/qzkFwLqQyKg

Entertainment Tonight reports that Paramount+ has released the first look of the new revival. Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez return as the mother-son duo Tasha Mack and Malik Wright. The two relocate from San Diego to Sin City “to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football,” an official show description reveals. “The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.”

Noticeable absent is Tia Mowry, who starred as Melanie Barnett-Davis through season 5. Mowry opted not to return for the reboot. New to the cast are Chicago Fire’s Adriyan Rae, who will star as the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, Brittany Pitts. Tyler Perry’s The Oval actress Vaughn Hebron will play Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent. Sneaky Pete’s Analisa Velez joins as Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend. Tim Daly will play Garret Evans, the top football player in the league. Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall will also reprise their roles as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis with special appearances. Mara Brock Akil returns as executive producer. Akil created the show and its predecessor Girlfriends. The new season of The Game begins streaming on Paramount+ on Nov. 11.