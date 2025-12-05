‘The First Snow of Fraggle Rock’: Lele Pons and Gobo Discuss Special Moments and Musical Inspirations (Exclusive Clip)

The Fraggles are preparing for the holidays with a new special, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

The First Snow of Fraggle Rock premieres on Friday on Apple TV.

It features a cameo appearance by musical artist and internet sensation Lele Pons, who is seen in the exclusive clip below. Gobo, voiced by John Tartaglia, asks Pons what kind of music she’s making, but she admits that she’s having trouble. Even though she’s done music a lot and has dabbled in different genres, things are about to change with a baby on the way, but Gobo doesn’t really understand. Pons is expecting some big changes and she wonders what kind of some to write when she’s going through a moment she’s never been in before.

In The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, the Fraggles “eagerly await the first snow of the season and all the traditions it brings, but when only a single snowflake arrives and Gobo can’t write the yearly holiday song everyone is expecting, the season is thrown off course. For the first time ever, Gobo journeys to the human world, or as the Fraggles refer to it: Outer Space, to find some unexpected musical inspiration. And in another first, back at the Gorgs’ castle, Junior is overwhelmed by the arrival of a new baby Gorg joining the family. This holiday season, the Fraggles and Gorgs learn that beautiful moments aren’t always perfect – but they can be as unique and memorable as snowflakes.”

From the Jim Henson Company, The First Snow of Fraggle Rock is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan, and Yariv Milchan. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The new special is produced by Chris Plourde. Along with Tartaglia, the voice cast includes Karen Prell, Donna Kimball, and Jordan Lockhart.

Apple announced in October that the Fraggles were getting their own holiday special. In addition to The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, which releases on Friday, Apple TV is also the home of the beloved ‘80s series Fraggle Rock, as well as the Apple TV originals Fraggle Rock: Rock On! and Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.