New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Special Reportedly on the Way

Fraggle Rock is eyeing another special on Apple TV+.

According to Hollywood North Buzz, the streamer has set a new Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock special, which will begin filming in Calgary this spring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The special will, of course, feature Jim Henson’s Fraggles, which first popped up in the 1983 series Fraggle Rock. Apple TV+’s Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is a reboot of the series that sees the Fraggles embarking on epic, hilarious adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world.” Season 2 of the children’s series was released in March 2024, just over two years after Season 1 debuted in January 2022.

As of now, details about the special are unknown, but this won’t be the first Fraggle Rock special. Apple TV+ came out with a Christmas special in November 2022. It’s possible it could be another Christmas special, as it would give production enough time to get everything together. It’s likely more details will be released later this year, with filming going from Apr. 28 to May 16.

Apple TV+

The new special continues Apple TV+’s partnership with The Jim Henson Company, which also includes Harriet the Spy and the Fraggle Rock: Rock On! Shorts. Apple TV+ also has the original Fraggle Rock series, which ran for five seasons from 1983 to 1987 on HBO. Meanwhile, The Jim Henson Company is also The Muppet Show, Bear in the Big Blue House, and the Muppet characters used for Sesame Street. Although Jim Henson passed away in 1990, his legacy certainly lives on through his creations, as well as the many projects still coming out inspired by the beloved characters.

It’s likely more details surrounding the new Fraggle Rock special will release in the near future, assuming that there truly is going to be a new special. Whatever the case may be, it will be a fun one no matter what the Fraggles are getting themselves into. As of now, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock has not been renewed for a third season, but since there’s a new special on the way, it seems like Apple TV+ is as confident as ever in the series. It’s possible a renewal could be announced soon, or at the very least, more specials.