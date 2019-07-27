‘The Expanse’ Renewed for Season 5 at Amazon

The Expanse, the TV show based on the James S. A. Corey book series of the same name, will be back for a fifth season, Amazon revealed on Saturday. The retail giant saved the show from after Syfy canceled it following Season 3. Season 4 has yet to air on the Amazon Prime Video platform, but they are so confident in the series that the fifth season has already been ordered.

Here comes the juice — #TheExpanse Season 5 is officially confirmed. pic.twitter.com/fQ48is9moE — The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) July 27, 2019

Executives broke the news to reporters at the ongoing TCA panel and made the public aware about the announcement in a tweet from the show’s official Twitter account. They paired the reveal with a still from the series showing four characters trekking across perilous terrain.

As one would imagine, fans of the previously ill-fated series were elated by the news. Instead of worrying about if the series would see more episodes after Amazon’s fourth season commitment ended, they can instead focus on the story ahead.

Well, there go my plans for a “Renew #TheExpanse for a fith season!” campaign! @TheExpanseWR have a better sense for timing and drama 😄 But thank you for having that much trust in the story and the people behind it! 🙏🚀🎉 — sverebom (@sverebom) July 27, 2019

The best gift you could make the Expanse crew and Expanse fans ahead of season four. Thanks Jenn Salkes and Amazon Studios. #TheExpanse — D. Audy (@DomAudy) July 27, 2019

The show has seen several major cast members leave the series since it left Syfy, but it still features cast members Steven Strait, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Frankie Adams.

All episodes of The Expanse are currently streaming an Amazon Prime Video. Season 4 will premiere on Dec. 13, but no date has been set for Season 5.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video