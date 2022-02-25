‘The Crown’ Struck in Six-Figure Robbery of Antique Props on Set

Over $200,000 worth of props were stolen from the set of Netflix’s acclaimed royal family drama The Crown in South Yorkshire, England last week. Thieves made off with over 350 items that were packed in three vehicles parked near the set. Some of the items stolen include a grandfather clock face, a dressing table, crystal glassware, candelabra, and a replica of an 1897 Imperial Coronation Faberge coach egg.

South Yorkshire police received the report of a theft at the set at around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. “Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of inquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of inquiry,” South Yorkshire police said in a statement to Variety Thursday.

The theft is not expected to affect production, but Netflix still wants to recover the expensive props. The streamer released a description of some of the items stolen to the Antiques Trade Gazette. Aside from the Fabrige egg replica, 12 sets of silver candelabra, seven gold candelabra, the clockface of a William IV grandfather clock, Russian icons, St. Louis gilt Crystal glassware, and decanters, and a 10-piece silver dressing table set were stolen.

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” The Crown Season 5 set decorator Alison Harvey told the Antiques Trade Gazette. “However, they are valuable as pieces to the U.K. film industry.”

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” a Netflix spokesperson told Variety. “Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

The Crown Season 5 will cover the early-to-mid-1990s, with Imelda Staunton making her debut as Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce stars as Prince Philip, while Lesley Manville stars as Princess Margaret. Dominic West will be introduced as Prince Charles, while Elizabeth Debicki is taking over as Princess Diana. Other members of the main cast include Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, James Murray as Prince Andrew, and Johnny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major. The new season is expected to debut in November.

The Crown was created by Peter Morgan and has earned critical acclaim throughout its run. Its fourth season swept the major Emmys acting categories, with Josh O’Connor, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, and Gillian Anderson all winning. The show also won Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Writing.