'The Crown' Star Responds to the Thought of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Watching Her Play Diana

Emma Corrin has more than just critics to worry about when it comes to her performance in The Crown. After Prince Harry confirmed earlier this year that he and his wife Meghan Markle have seen the Netflix original series, which documents Queen Elizabeth's reign, the actress admitted that it is "stressful" to know that the royal couple has watched her performance as the late Princess Diana.

Corrin got candid about her thoughts on the royal couple tuning into the series alongside millions of royal fans in a recent interview with The Wrap. The actress joined The Crown in Season 4, which in part showcased Diana's tense relationship with Prince Charles and her struggles with the media, and said that while it is "really interesting" to have Harry and Markle as viewers, she tries "not to engage with it because I feel like it's a slippery slope and if I start worrying about who’s seen it and what they think, it becomes stressful." Corrin said that she is able to "sit comfortably in the knowledge that what we've created" is creator Peter Morgan's version of things rather than a documentary. Corrin noted that The Crown is "its own thing," though she acknowledged that "it can never be completely detached from the reality that it touches and that it's influenced by."

Originally debuting in November 2016, The Crown documents a full decade of the queen's reign each season. Season 4, the most recent season, covers the period between 1980 and 1990, which includes Charles' romance with Diana, which "provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people," but is not the fairytale story it is painted out to be. The series has faced some criticism for inaccurate portrayals, and Netflix last year rejected the demand to add a "fiction" disclaimer.

Although not everything is accurate, Harry told James Corden in February that The Crown gives "a rough idea about what the lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that." Noting that the series is "fictional. But it's loosely based on the truth," he also confirmed that he has watched the show. Harry said that he is way more comfortable with The Crown "than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself."

The first four seasons of The Crown are available for streaming on Netflix. The series is set to run for a total of six seasons, with Season 5 reportedly set to begin filming this summer. At this time, Season 5 does not have a premiere date.