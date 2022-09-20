'The Crown' Star Rebecca Humphries Talks Being Gaslighted by Boyfriend in 'Red Table Talk' Exclusive Clip

Rebecca Humpries is opening up about being gaslighted by her boyfriend on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode that airs on Wednesday, and Humphries, who starred in the Netflix series The Crown, is seen talking to Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris about her time with Seann Walsh who had a public affair with his dance partner Katya Jones. Humphries speaks on a photo that surfaced of Walsh and Jones kissing. She said she was confused by the entire situation and wasn't sure what to do because she didn't want to come across as "needy."

Humphries then went on to talk about how the two looked on Strictly Come Dancing, a British dancing show. The 34-year-old actress confronted Walsh about the affair and said, "I feel as though there's something happening here," as she is crying. Walsh played it off and told her that they were just friends while insulting her. Humphries then said he told her, "I feel like if you saw the two of us together, you would we're just friends, and you would be able to see what a psychopath you are."

This happened in 2018 and it led to Humphries going to Twitter to tell her story. According to The Guardian, the tweet went viral and Humphries would gain over 20,000 followers overnight. Walsh's multiple infidelities would emerge later, and Humphries would write a memoir about her experience that was released earlier this year.

"Before I met Seann in 2013, I was somebody who people listened to. I was forthright and always had opinions," Humphries told The Guardian this past summer when asked about the viral tweet. "But those five years were a slow process of eroding my personality, feeling as if I had no voice and my opinion didn't matter. When I decided to tweet a statement, I told my friends: "It doesn't matter if anyone else believes it. This is for me. And maybe it'll get like, 50 likes." When the numbers started totting up, I felt as if I had a voice again. Maybe one that mattered."

Humphries played Carol Thatcher in The Crown in 2020. She can currently be seen in the Prime Video and BBC America series Ten Percent which also stars Jack Davenport. Humphries' appearance on Red Table Talk will premiere on Facebook Watch Wednesday at noon ET.