Haydn Gwynne, 'The Crown' Actor, Dead at 66

Haydn Gwynne, a stage and screen actor who appeared in the royal comedy The Windsors and the hit television series The Crown, died of cancer on Friday at 66, Variety reported.

"It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends," her agent said in a statement. "We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks."

The actor was also honored and remembered by Channel 4, who broadcasted the TV show The Windsors. "Haydn was a force of nature both on-and-off screen. An incredible comic actor who always found the perfect balance of caricature and intensity, of lightness and darkness. She was an amazing person to be around, passionate, impressive and inspiring. From 'The Windsors' to 'Drop The Dead Donkey,' we are privileged to have worked with Haydn at Channel 4. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this time."

In the late 1980s, Gwynne made her TV debut with the drama Nice Work before going on to star in other British series such as Peak Practice, Merseybeat, and as Julius Caesar's wife Calpurnia in the BBC series Rome. Nevertheless, her role as the sardonic journalist Alex in the comedy Drop the Dead Donkey brought her to the general public's attention and garnered her a nomination for a BAFTA Award.

As part of her later career, she took on several royal roles, including portraying King Charles' wife Camilla in the comedy series The Windsors as well as appearing in Season 5 of The Crown as Lady Susan Hussey, one of Queen Elizabeth II's ladies in waiting.

Additionally, Gwynne was also renowned for her theatrical performances, which included portraying Margaret Thatcher in Peter Morgan's play The Audience as well as Billy's dance teacher in the production of Billy Elliot. For her roles in City of Angels in 1994, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown in 2015, and The Threepenny Opera in 2017, she received Olivier nominations.

She was set to star in a performance of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends in London but canceled last month citing "personal reasons," BBC reported. A new season of The Windsors was expected to begin production in the fall of this year, according to Variety.